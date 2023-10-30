Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Non-profit Organization

Red Bank River Center

The Red Bank River Center promotes local merchants, recruits new businesses, stages vibrant downtown events, and beautifies our streetscapes.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner
10k

RED BANK: THREE HURT IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that shut down part of a key Red Bank roadway Monday afternoon.

The pickup  truck struck two vehicles, a utility pole and the porch of an office building, police said. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

According to police Captain Mike Frazee, the accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Maple Avenue, or Route 35, when a southbound Volvo sedan driven by 21-year-old Anthony Whittemore of Oceanport crossed over the center line, just south of Irving Place.

Whittemore’s car collided with a northbound 2022 Chevy pickup truck, which then struck a southbound 2015 Subaru and a utility pole before smashing into the porch of an office building at 212 Maple Avenue, Frazee told redbankgreen.

The driver of the Chevy suffered a minor arm injury, and a passenger in that vehicle sustained a leg injury; they were transported to Riverview Medical Center, he said.  The driver of the Subaru suffered a hip and chest injury, but declined medical attention.

Police were expected to summons Whittemore for careless driving and and failing to keep right, Frazee said.

Traffic was detoured around the closed portion of the roadway, between Irving Place and Drs. James Parker Boulevard, for several hours as the RBPD’s Traffic Safety Unit conducted an investigation.

By: John T. Ward
Oct 30, 2023 - 7:17 pm
Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
On This Day
red-bank-police-102622-1-220x165-3324129
2022: RED BANK: CATALYTIC CONVERTERS STOLEN
RED BANK: Thieves cut catalytic converters from two cars in one night last month, police Chief Darren McConnell said Tuesday.
2022: RED BANK: SALERNO PLAN TO GET VOTE?
RED BANK: After three years, proposal for 46 apartments on Monmouth Street appears set for a vote by zoning board Thursday night
red-bank-monmouth-street-utility-box-102221-500x332-6704003
2021: RED BANK: ARTIST BRIGHTENS UP CORNER
RED BANK: RBR grad gives utility box a makeover with bright colors and "simple iconography" to inject some positivity at prominent intersect ...
red-bank-rainbow-103121-500x281-5268970
2021: RED BANK: SUNNY START FOR NOVEMBER
RED BANK: October ends with a rainbow, and November gets off to a sunny start. Here's the extended weather forecast for the Greater Green.
red-bank-currant-19-e-front-103119-500x375-6723880
2019: RED BANK: COFFEE AND CORDUROY IN CHURN
RED BANK: In this especially churny edition of Retail Churn, a new "coffee shop and general store" opens and a pilates studio relocates.
red-bank-halloween-103119-1-500x332-5276599
2019: RED BANK: WINDY START FOR NOVEMBER
RED BANK: November begins with strong winds but also a return of sunshine.Here's the weather forecast for the Greater Green.
tom-wieczerzak-103118-500x375-4982854
2018: RED BANK: KNIGHTS DELIVER COATS FOR KIDS
RED BANK: No school child will be without a proper coat this winter under a program of the local Knights of Columbus council.
2017: RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS
RED BANK: Latest police blotter includes report of three females puncturing a tire; two DWI arrests; and smattering of property crimes.
todds-book-break-102817-500x375-4951440
2017: RED BANK: A LITTLE LIBRARY FOR NORMA TODD
RED BANK: The new owners of the longtime home of late Lunch Break co-founder Norma Todd have erected a little free library in her honor in t ...
2016: RED BANK: ARREST IN 2014 DOUBLE SHOOTING
RED BANK: Two years after two people were shot as they sat in a truck parked on the West Side, authorities charged a man who was already in ...
sal-cannizzaro-101416-3-500x375-6583751
2016: RED BANK: A THIRD CAREER, IN HEALTHCARE
RED BANK: The man behind a rapidly growing chain of urgent-care health centers is a former print-shop owner now on his third career.
39-e-front-st-103116-220x204-6365118
2016: RED BANK: FUGLY BUILDING UP FOR MAKEOVER
RED BANK: New owners of the former Red Bank Radiology building on East Front Street plan new facade and restaurant or stores as tenants if a ...
paul-hansen-guild-4649461
2016: SHREWSBURY: A CREATIVE WAY TO FUNDRAISE
SHREWSBURY: An artist's unusual exhibit involves the fundraiser "sale" of temporary works that will be dismantled after the show that opens ...
raed-abu-liel-hannah-rendell-5711059
2016: RED BANK: CYMCA HOSTS TALK ON JERUSALEM
RED BANK: Positive relations between Israeli and Palestinian communities is the topic of two special guest speakers, November 11 at the Comm ...
garrett-sickels-010112-220x158-6382598
2014: SICKELS CITED IN PENN STATE EGGING
[CLARIFICATION: The original version of this story mistakenly reported, in the headline and body of the story, that Garrett Sickels and his ...
a-chrissie-7354049
2014: RED BANK: HYNDESIGHT AND FORWARD LOOKS
Chrissie Hynde and her band take it to the Basie boards on Sunday, for a recreation of the first PRETENDERS album and a full review of her n ...
2014: RFH BEATS RARITAN WITH SENSATIONAL PLAYS
Rumson-Fair Haven quarterback Mike O’Connor streaked 90 yards for a TD and wideout Murray McHeffey pulled in a couple of sensational divin ...
murphys15-1-500x356-4031606
2013: RUMSON: TALKING COLD-WEATHER COCKTAILS
Robb McMahon of Murphy’s Tavern in Rumson mixes up a pair of bourbon Manhattans. (Photo by Jim Willis. Click to enlarge) By JIM WILLI ...
model-citizen_08a-465x500-5468426
2013: MODEL CITIZEN: STEPHANIE SALOMONSEN
For 23-year-old Stephanie Salomonsen of Middletown, personal style is contingent in part on what kind of music she’s listening to. “ ...
2013: RED BANK CANDIDATE: CINDY BURNHAM
One of four Q&As with the candidates for two, three-year terms on the Red Bank Borough Council in next weeks election. Kathy Horgan and ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar