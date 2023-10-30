RED BANK: THREE HURT IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that shut down part of a key Red Bank roadway Monday afternoon.

The pickup truck struck two vehicles, a utility pole and the porch of an office building, police said. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

According to police Captain Mike Frazee, the accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Maple Avenue, or Route 35, when a southbound Volvo sedan driven by 21-year-old Anthony Whittemore of Oceanport crossed over the center line, just south of Irving Place.

Whittemore’s car collided with a northbound 2022 Chevy pickup truck, which then struck a southbound 2015 Subaru and a utility pole before smashing into the porch of an office building at 212 Maple Avenue, Frazee told redbankgreen.

The driver of the Chevy suffered a minor arm injury, and a passenger in that vehicle sustained a leg injury; they were transported to Riverview Medical Center, he said. The driver of the Subaru suffered a hip and chest injury, but declined medical attention.

Police were expected to summons Whittemore for careless driving and and failing to keep right, Frazee said.

Traffic was detoured around the closed portion of the roadway, between Irving Place and Drs. James Parker Boulevard, for several hours as the RBPD’s Traffic Safety Unit conducted an investigation.