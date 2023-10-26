REDBANKGREEN’S PUBLISHER: ABOUT THE NEW LOOK

By KENNY KATZGRAU

Dear Red Bank,

You might have noticed our new look this morning. Cleaner, faster, still kinda funky and distinctly redbankgreen.

Way back in February, I shared, among other things, that we’d be working on a restoration. This is phase 1 — we’re not complete yet. It’s like when the airport is partially under construction and barely functional.

I thought that phase 1 would only a couple of months, and here we are in October. But I figure that’s the way these things always work out anyway.

Let me take a minute to talk about the important stuff.

In that post linked above, I wrote about how hard John T. Ward worked to create and sustain redbankgreen over the course 17 years.

He did it (and is still reporting and taking photos) because he loves Red Bank and knows how important local news is to binding together and fostering the community that – and I think I speak for most of us – we all love.

We’ve got a gem in redbankgreen, and we know it. Just read the comments in that post to get a sense of the general sentiment.

And so, I have told many people that I’ve made it my mission to build redbankgreen into something that lasts. For 100 years, to be specific. The response is normally a polite smile and a nod. But I’m serious. I want redbankgreen to live long and prosper for us, like the Red Bank Register that came before it.

When I wrote that, we still had 83 years to go. Now it’s 82 and change. Progress, baby.

…

On a broader scale — and you may not know this — redbankgreen is simply one scrappy little local news organization among thousands across the country attempting to simply sustain the spirit of local news. Google and Facebook have largely leeched the revenue from the industry. This is why the Asbury Park Press and many other legacy papers are a shell of what they used to be, and I don’t think anyone still there would disagree.

I have personally been involved in the fight to save local news, and have even been the recipient of subpoenas in the federal antitrust case against Google as a result.

But I’m not the type to complain about which direction the wind is blowing. I try to set the sail, or hell, build a whole new sail if I have to.

And that’s sort of what we’re doing here.

…

What you’re seeing today in phase 1 is a concept that I call “ViBE.”

Vision: To stand and serve for 100 years. We’ve memorialized that in the custom artwork in our header — check the “100” in the West Front St billboard

Business: To treat our businesses as key players in our community, because they are

Everyone: To democratize the publishing of community news and become a stronger and truer reflection of who we are

I won’t get into the minute details what’s coming, but redbankgreen will – and I’m serious when I say this, too – be the most innovative local news website on the planet. We will break the model of news into pieces and rebuild it.

We’ll do it on a national stage, too. What we’re attempting in Red Bank, if we succeed, will be at least one model for many other local news organizations across the country.

There are plenty of reasons that we’re uniquely qualified to make it happen here.

This story of local news in Red Bank and redbankgreen — we’re all a part of it. And it’s going to be a good one.

…

Finally, in the 17 years that John has carried the torch, didn’t do it alone. He got a huge assist from his wife, graphic artist and photographer Trish Russoniello. He had the help of scrappy group of freelancers and volunteers. He had support from advertisers, whose faith and backing cannot be overstated. And importantly, he had you. Loyal residents, readers, some subscribers – and even you reliably cantankerous commenters who I still suspect are using pseudonyms.

Without you, we don’t amount to much.

On the topic of businesses: Take a look at the ads on redbankgreen today. The huge (bacon and egg-flavored) bagel from Joe at Bagel Station. The preposterously verbose yet informative creative that I built with Adam at Triumph Restaurant and Brewery. That lobster roll from Mystic Lobster, which, prior to talking to them, I had no idea was even on West Front Street.

There’s the YMCA. RiverCenter.

Pat’s Chair Yoga. I’m intrigued.

MONMOUTH MEATS! I look at your lunch special every single day. Stew’s chattering mouth is a classic.

Red Bank Frameworks. Preferred Properties. Our first advertiser, Guy Johnson at the Red Bank Antique Center. And many more past and future partners.

They deserve infinite shout outs and recognition. Thank you. I’ll work to make sure that you get back everything that you put in and more.

…

And so, I’m looking forward to improving, changing and refining redbankgreen. I’m looking forward to joining hands with more community members and businesses who would like to be involved and benefit at the same time. And I’m looking forward to a long-lasting partnership with residents that grows what we have here well into the future — until 2106 to be exact.

Talk soon and see you around. By the way, I’m the idiot on the electric skateboard that you may see occasionally. Find me at [email protected]

PS: My future posts will be a little more straightforward.