10k

RED BANK: RIVERVIEW DROPS MASK MANDATE

hot topicReversing a policy revived a month ago, Red Bank’s Riverview Medical Center has dropped a mandate for mask-wearing to impede the spread of COVID-19, according to a published report.

Riverview and two other hospitals owned by Hackensack Meridian Health – Jersey Shore Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center in Brick – “dropped their mask mandates after the number of COVID-19 cases in their surrounding communities began to ease,” the Asbury Park Press reported.

HMH had reinstated the pandemic-era mask requirement for all patients, visitors and staff at those facilities and others in late September, citing “an increase in COVID-19 prevalence in these hospitals, facilities and communities.”

Other hospitals and health facilities in Monmouth and Ocean counties, however, are maintaining their mask requirements for now, the Press reported. Among them are two other HMH hospitals: Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford.

By: John T. Ward
Oct 25, 2023 - 4:20 pm
