RED BANK: WHAT’S ON COUNCIL AGENDA

Leaving an unhitched trailer on the street "at any time" would be prohibited by ordinance.

By JOHN T. WARD

At its semimonthly meeting Thursday night, the Red Bank council is expected to finalize its ban on “unhitched” trailers parked curbside throughout town.

Also on the agenda:

• The award of engineering contracts in advance of three projects: repairs to the public utilities garage on Chestnut Street; improvements to Mechanic Street; and restoration of an easement through the White Street parking lot to settle a lawsuit.

• Approval of a corrective action plan to address deficiencies spotlighted by the New Jersey Comptroller regarding accumulated sick time and vacation payouts to retiring borough employees.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting is scheduled to be conducted via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The council is also scheduled to hold a closed-door executive session at 5:30 p.m. to meet with prospective candidates for the borough manager position, now filled on an interim basis by Chief Darren McConnell. No formal action will be taken, according to the meeting notice.

