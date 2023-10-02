RED BANK: PORCHFEST ROLLS AND SHINES

For the second year in a row, the sun shone Red Bank’s Porchfest townwide music festival Sunday.

The five-hour event, a fundraiser for the housing nonprofit HABcore, offered peripatetic audiences opportunities to hear classical music, bluegrass, hard rock and more by 90-something acts (including a spotted lanternfly) performing on 25 porches, driveways, in back yards and at least one gazebo.

Among the throngs were numerous bicyclists, taking advantage of temporary bike lanes set up for the event.

redbankgreen stopped in at all 25 venues. Here’s some of what we saw; click photos to enlarge.

Even a spotted lanternfly wanted in on the action, landing on the microphone during singer-songwriter Monte’s set at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 River Road.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.