RED BANK: BROAD REOPENS TO TRAFFIC

After a four-and-a-half-month closure, the northern blocks of Broad Street in downtown Red Bank were reopened to vehicular traffic Monday.

The lowering of the traffic bollards at three intersections marked the season’s end of the in-street shopping and dining plaza known as Broadwalk, which this year began May 15 and ended Sunday.

Broadwalk was created in 2020 to boost restaurant and retailing business in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Should it return in 2024? Weigh in via the comments below.

