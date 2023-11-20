RED BANK: OVERNIGHT ROAD CLOSURE SLATED

Find an alternative: a busy stretch of road along the Red Bank / Shrewsbury border will be closed overnight.

According to a notice posted on the Red Bank website Monday morning, Newman Springs Road will be closed between Broad Street (Route 35) and Shrewsbury Avenue overnight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving.

Detours will be posted.

