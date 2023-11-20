Skip to content

RED BANK: OVERNIGHT ROAD CLOSURE SLATED

Find an alternative: a busy stretch of road along the Red Bank / Shrewsbury border will be closed overnight.

According to a notice posted on the Red Bank website Monday morning, Newman Springs Road will be closed between Broad Street (Route 35) and Shrewsbury Avenue overnight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving.

Detours will be posted.

By: John T. Ward
Nov 20, 2023 - 10:33 am
Partyline
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.
FUNDRAISERS SUPPORT GLOBAL REFUGEE RELIEF
Fundraisers with the United Nations Refugee agency on Broad Street collecting donations for refugees worldwide, and killing time between cha ...
“PUT IT IN THE WINDOW!”
The King of Rock and Roll was seen hanging in the window of Jack’s Music Shoppe. When asked if there was any reason behind it apart fr ...
RED BANK: WATCH YOUR STEP
The painted sidewalk at 205 Broad Street (featured in a recent Where Have I Seen This) getting a new look today.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS GOING UP
Jim Bruno of Powerhouse Signworks takes a minute for a photo and a thumbs up while hanging the wreaths and lights in advance of the annual t ...

