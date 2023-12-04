RED BANK: CHEERLEADERS NEED A BOOST

Press release from the Red Bank BUCS American Youth Football (AYF) Cheerleaders

The Red Bank BUCS American Youth Football (AYF) Cheerleaders have been on an incredible journey toward the AYF National Competition in Florida.

Comprised of 22 passionate and dedicated young girls from Red Bank and the surrounding communities, the team’s ambition to represent Red Bank AYC at the national level remains undeterred. However, despite tireless efforts through fundraisers including garage sales, car washes, canning, food snack stands during football games, and participation in the Red Bank Halloween parade, the team is issuing a final call for support, the goal has not yet been met, and some families within the team are encountering financial challenges impacting some families’ ability to support their daughters’ journey to Florida.

“Our girls have poured their hearts into fundraising, dedicating weekends and spare hours to make this dream a reality,” expressed Coach Courtney Borelli. “Despite their unwavering commitment, we haven’t reached our target. We want each team member to have the opportunity to participate in this momentous competition.”

The summer saw these remarkable cheerleaders organizing garage sales, hosting car washes, participating in community canning drives, running food snack stands during football games, and actively engaging in the vibrant Red Bank Halloween parade. However, the financial gap still remains,

The team is issuing an earnest plea to the community for their generous support between December 2 and December 6. Donations can be made conveniently through Zelle at 732-556-7559, Venmo at @REDBANKAYC, CashApp at $REDBANKAYC, or via check addressed to Red Bank AYF, ATTN: Coach Courtney Borelli, PO Box 8461, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

“The dedication these girls have shown is awe-inspiring. We are determined to ensure that each and every member of our team can stand together in Florida,” Coach Borelli affirmed.

For further information or to support these exceptional athletes, please contact 732-556-7559.

The Red Bank BUCS AYC Cheerleaders are deeply grateful for any support received, no matter the amount. Together, let’s empower these young athletes to proudly represent Red Bank on the national stage!

About Red Bank AYF/C: Red Bank AYF/C is dedicated to fostering the growth and development of youth athletes in football and cheerleading, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and a positive environment.

