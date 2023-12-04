Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Non-profit Organization

Red Bank River Center

The Red Bank River Center promotes local merchants, recruits new businesses, stages vibrant downtown events, and beautifies our streetscapes.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner
10k

RED BANK: CHEERLEADERS NEED A BOOST

Press release from the Red Bank BUCS American Youth Football (AYF) Cheerleaders

The Red Bank BUCS American Youth Football (AYF) Cheerleaders have been on an incredible journey toward the AYF National Competition in Florida.

Comprised of 22 passionate and dedicated young girls from Red Bank and the surrounding communities, the team’s ambition to represent Red Bank AYC at the national level remains undeterred. However, despite tireless efforts through fundraisers including garage sales, car washes, canning, food snack stands during football games, and participation in the Red Bank Halloween parade, the team is issuing a final call for support, the goal has not yet been met, and some families within the team are encountering financial challenges impacting some families’ ability to support their daughters’ journey to Florida.

“Our girls have poured their hearts into fundraising, dedicating weekends and spare hours to make this dream a reality,” expressed Coach Courtney Borelli. “Despite their unwavering commitment, we haven’t reached our target. We want each team member to have the opportunity to participate in this momentous competition.”

The summer saw these remarkable cheerleaders organizing garage sales, hosting car washes, participating in community canning drives, running food snack stands during football games, and actively engaging in the vibrant Red Bank Halloween parade. However, the financial gap still remains,

The team is issuing an earnest plea to the community for their generous support between December 2 and December 6. Donations can be made conveniently through Zelle at 732-556-7559, Venmo at @REDBANKAYC, CashApp at $REDBANKAYC, or via check addressed to Red Bank AYF, ATTN: Coach Courtney Borelli, PO Box 8461, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

“The dedication these girls have shown is awe-inspiring. We are determined to ensure that each and every member of our team can stand together in Florida,” Coach Borelli affirmed.

For further information or to support these exceptional athletes, please contact 732-556-7559.

The Red Bank BUCS AYC Cheerleaders are deeply grateful for any support received, no matter the amount. Together, let’s empower these young athletes to proudly represent Red Bank on the national stage!

About Red Bank AYF/C: Red Bank AYF/C is dedicated to fostering the growth and development of youth athletes in football and cheerleading, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and a positive environment.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

 

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.
FUNDRAISERS SUPPORT GLOBAL REFUGEE RELIEF
Fundraisers with the United Nations Refugee agency on Broad Street collecting donations for refugees worldwide, and killing time between cha ...
“PUT IT IN THE WINDOW!”
The King of Rock and Roll was seen hanging in the window of Jack’s Music Shoppe. When asked if there was any reason behind it apart fr ...
RED BANK: WATCH YOUR STEP
The painted sidewalk at 205 Broad Street (featured in a recent Where Have I Seen This) getting a new look today.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS GOING UP
Jim Bruno of Powerhouse Signworks takes a minute for a photo and a thumbs up while hanging the wreaths and lights in advance of the annual t ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar