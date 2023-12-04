RED BANK: FORTY APARTMENTS PROPOSED

Four buildings from Allen Place east along Riverside Avenue would be razed for the project. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Yet another sizable apartment project is hoping to shoulder its way into Red Bank.

The properties all front on southbound Riverside Avenue, which also serves as Route 35. (Google Maps. Click to enlarge.)

When it meets Thursday night, the borough zoning board will be asked to approve a plan “to demolish all existing structures and develop a four story, 40-unit residential apartment building” at 37 through 49 Riverside Avenue, according to the description in the agenda.

Site plans and architectural renderings were not immediately available, and it was not apparent what variances were being sought.

The four abutting properties, all fronting on southbound Riverside Avenue, comprise most of the block between Allen Place and and West Front Street, and include turrets and mansard roofs among their features.

If approved, the demolition plan would leave just one current structure standing on that stretch, a house at 31 Riverside, next to a parking lot for the Atrium.

Of the existing structures, two have signs out front identifying them as “River House Luxury Condominiums.” A website identifies the corner building as Red Bank Senior Housing.

According to Monmouth County records, the applicant, Milelli Riverside RB LLC, bought all four properties in June, 2022, for a total of $2.575 million.

State incorporation papers link the limited liability company to Joseph Milelli, managing principal in Milelli Real Estate Partners, which is also developing apartments in downtown Morristown and Parsippany.

In March, 2020, in the early in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, another would-be builder, JSK Property Holdings, filed an application to develop the same properties into a 52-unit “affordable housing project.” But the proposal never made it to a board hearing.

The board’s agenda also includes the resumption of a hearing on an application to build a house on a tiny lot on Berry Street.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. Zoom registration for remote viewing can be found here.

