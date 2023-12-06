RED BANK: TOWN SEEKS SAFE ROUTES GRANT

Two intersections near the Red Bank Primary School, and one at the middle school, would get pedestrian safety improvements if the borough lands a grant it applied for recently.

Upgrades to the intersections at River Street and Leighton Avenue (top photo), and River Street and Tilton Avenue (above) are included. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Three intersections would get upgrades, under an application to New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to Schools program authorized by the council in October:

• The intersection of River Street and Leighton Avenue would be reconfigured to include bumpouts on all four corners “to shorten the crossings for pedestrians, increase visibility and slow traffic,” interim Manager Darren McConnell told redbankgreen. Solar-powered LED beacons would also be installed to halt traffic on Leighton Avenue when activated by a pedestrian, he said.

• Bumpouts would also be created at all four corners of River Street and Tilton Avenue.

• LED beacons would also be installed affecting traffic on Branch Avenue at the intersection of South Street, outside the middle school, McConnell said.

The school side of Branch Avenue would also get new ADA ramps; the South Street side had the ramps added under a road improvement project that began in September.

The initial cost estimate for the project was about $300,000, McConnell said.