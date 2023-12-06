Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner
10k

RED BANK: BASIE BLEACHER PROJECT SLATED

red-bank-basie-field-press-box-041422-500x375-8810206Included in the estimated $1.16 million project cost is a $175,000 press box. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The home-team bleachers at Red Bank’s Count Basie Park would be replaced at a cost of $1.16 million under a funding request that will be up for public comment next week.

A schematic showing the placement of the bleachers, which  would not change. (Click to enlarge.)

The steel bleachers, believed to have been erected in the 1930s, “are definitely showing their age,” interim borough Manager Darren McConnell told redbankgreen by email Wednesday. “The metal seating is damaged in several areas, and we have had to remove sections that were sharp. They are generally not that aesthetically pleasing anymore and the press box is extremely old and outdated.”

Under a proposed application for New Jersey Green Acres funding, the home-side bleachers in the stadium would be replaced with a new structure providing roughly the same number of seats, McConnell said.

The tiers will be closed, not see-thru, McConnell said. Locker rooms will still be provided underneath as they are now. No other facilities are affected by the plan.

The $1.16 million estimated cost includes $125,000 for removal of the existing structure; $575,000 for new bleachers; $175,000 for a new press box; and $100,000 to “retrofit press box and bleachers to existing structure.”

“Due to the high cost of the project, I would say that we will need assistance with funding to make it come to fruition, whether it be from this application or another future funding source if we are not successful on this one,” McConnell said.

Construction, if funded, probably would not occur until 2025, McConnell said.

McConnell said he was unable to estimate how much the sale of the existing steel structure might offset construction costs. “The cost of metal fluctuates so it is hard to say what the value will be at the time of construction,” he said.

Located between Drs. Parker Boulevard and Newman Springs Road, the 14.5-acre stadium and ballfields are owned by the borough board of education, but the town government has a longterm agreement with the schools that “permits us to obtain funding for improvements to the park,” McConnell said.

Separately, Red Bank Catholic High School has a longterm lease to use the football field as its home turf.

In 2022, deteriorating asbestos insulation on pipes was identified beneath the main grandstand in rooms containing a boiler room and an electrical transformer and removed.

A public hearing on the plan is scheduled for the  December 14 borough council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.
FUNDRAISERS SUPPORT GLOBAL REFUGEE RELIEF
Fundraisers with the United Nations Refugee agency on Broad Street collecting donations for refugees worldwide, and killing time between cha ...
“PUT IT IN THE WINDOW!”
The King of Rock and Roll was seen hanging in the window of Jack’s Music Shoppe. When asked if there was any reason behind it apart fr ...
RED BANK: WATCH YOUR STEP
The painted sidewalk at 205 Broad Street (featured in a recent Where Have I Seen This) getting a new look today.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS GOING UP
Jim Bruno of Powerhouse Signworks takes a minute for a photo and a thumbs up while hanging the wreaths and lights in advance of the annual t ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar