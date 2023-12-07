RED BANK: TWO HEARINGS POSTPONED

The undersized Berry Street lot on which an applicant hopes to build a house. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Both hearings originally scheduled for Thursday night’s Red Bank zoning board meeting have now been postponed.

Four buildings on Riverside Avenue would be demolished to make way for a new apartment building. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The plan for a house on a tiny lot on Berry Street has been rescheduled to January 18.

A proposal to raze four buildings and erect 40 apartments on Riverside Avenue does not yet have a new date.

As of 11:45 a.m., the meeting was still slated to be held, with only two administrative items on the agenda.

