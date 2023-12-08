Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at no charge while shopping, dining, or just soaking in the holiday vibes. And while you’re at it: how many elves can you find hidden in these restaurants and shops?
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
