The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in Red Bank Saturday afternoon.

Kathryne Singleton, the director of the singers, said that before visiting Broad Street, they also sang in front of the Christmas tree in Riverside Park.

Below, the group singing Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel.

And Angels We Have Heard on High.