The Red Bank River Center promotes local merchants, recruits new businesses, stages vibrant downtown events, and beautifies our streetscapes.

10k

RED BANK: SAFFRON WAFTS IN DOWNTOWN

Saffron takes over the space that was home to the Front Street Trattoria for 35 years. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A three-year vacancy at a high-visibility spot in Red Bank is set to end with the opening of an Indian restaurant next week.

Read about what’s coming, and two departures from downtown, in this edition of Retail Churn.

Soul Focus has vacated 73 Broad Street, above. Below, Amrita Jogi, one of Saffron’s four owners. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Saffron restaurant plans to open next Friday at 31-33 West Front Street, where Front Street Trattoria operated for 35 years before closing in 2020.

Saffron co-owner Amrita Jogi told Churn that she got a warm vibe the first time she visited the narrow, brick-walled space adjoining the English Plaza municipal parking lot.

For one thing, the brick walls were reminiscent of those in another Saffron restaurant she and her partners – husband Manish Kumar, his brother, Hanish Kumar, and Hanish’s wife, Fatima Kumar – opened 18 months ago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

But Jogi, of Millstone, also had heard that another couple, the Trattoria’s Michael and Valerie Aufiero, were ever-present owner-operators, greeting and chatting with diners.

“From the very second I walked in here, there was just warmth,” said Jogi, who grew up in Carteret. “I’m a big believer in energies, and I know they left such good energy in this place.”

Though the two couples who own the Saffrons are 900 miles apart, all four have an active hand in running both restaurants, said Jogi, a former fashion industry worker who selected the decor for both.

In Red Bank, chef Abhishek Patil’s menu “has a little bit more focus on seafood” than the typical Indian restaurant, Jogi said, and includes dishes such as tandoor-oven baked shrimp and octopus, as well as more traditional mutton, saffron-butter chicken and biryani. The menu will rotate seasonally, she said.

The newly renovated 1,700 square-foot space, with seating for 65 (and outdoor seating in nice weather) will be BYOB, open for lunch and (after a two-hour interval) dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Soul Focus has vacated 73 Broad Street, the distinctive 1920 structure known as the Whitfield Building, which sits facing west down Monmouth Street.

The spa lasted little more than a year in the space it too over from an OceanFirst Financial branch office in mid-2022.

Jay Herman, a principal in Downtown Investors, which owns the building, tells Churn the 7,300-square-foot space has been leased to a new tenant, one he expects “will occupy that space for a very long time,” though the tenant is not yet ready to be identified.

Witch Baby Soap has slipped out of 17 Monmouth Street. The self-styled seller of “occult bath and beauty products for people who want to get naked and do witchcraft” store opened in June, 2021.

Witch Baby shared an entryway with Feet First skateboard shop, which closed in early October. As previously reported by Churn, that space has been leased by Gennaro Monaco to house a business called Shore Gamers.

Partyline
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.
FUNDRAISERS SUPPORT GLOBAL REFUGEE RELIEF
Fundraisers with the United Nations Refugee agency on Broad Street collecting donations for refugees worldwide, and killing time between cha ...
“PUT IT IN THE WINDOW!”
The King of Rock and Roll was seen hanging in the window of Jack’s Music Shoppe. When asked if there was any reason behind it apart fr ...
RED BANK: WATCH YOUR STEP
The painted sidewalk at 205 Broad Street (featured in a recent Where Have I Seen This) getting a new look today.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS GOING UP
Jim Bruno of Powerhouse Signworks takes a minute for a photo and a thumbs up while hanging the wreaths and lights in advance of the annual t ...

