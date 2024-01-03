RED BANK: ROMCOM FILMED HERE SET TO ROLL

Sixteen months after filming in and around Red Bank, an indie romantic comedy called “Which Brings Me to You” is set for release later this month.

The production included scenes shot in Riverside Gardens Park and on private property around town in September, 2022, then-interim borough Administrator Darren McConnell told redbankgreen at the time.

The film is based on a novel by Julianna Baggott and Steve Almond SAND stars Lucy Hale as a journalist who has a would-be hookup with a photographer (Nat Wolff) at a friend’s wedding. That leads to 24 hours of “radical honesty” as the two share stories of their “most embarrassing sexual encounters, first loves and heartbreaks,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be in theaters January 19, according to Decal Releasing.

Meantime, how many Red Bank-area locations can you spot in the trailer?