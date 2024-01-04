Skip to content

RED BANK: FOR ICELESS ICEBOATERS, ‘IT’S COMING’

It’s been a half-dozen years or more since the members of Red Bank’s North Shrewsbury Ice Boat & Yacht Club had a decent run of home ice on what’s now called the Navesink River.

But hope springs annual for iceboaters.

rb-ice-010118-2-500x375-8283074Iceboaters enjoying hard water in 2018. Below, the town symbol on a lapel pin. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

rb-pin-091218-500x415-9284948On Monday, New Year’s Day, the club held its annual open house, its members watching in envy as a dozen or so Frostbiters in sailboats from the neighboring Monmouth Boat Club took to the cold but ice-free river.

Among the ice yachts on display in the NSIB&YC parking lot was the club’s treasure, the 136-year-old Rocket.

While the near-term weather forecast does not include a sustained freeze sufficient produce ice safe for sailing and skating, the iceboaters are ready once again to raise their sails on the river, said club Commodore John Oakley, seen in the photo at top.

“We will have ice,” Oakley told redbankgreen.

The larger of the club’s vessels last raced in 2015, on the Hudson River, while the Skeeters and other small racers have gotten out on the Navesink intermittently since, he said.

“Last year we came close. The year before we came even closer,” Oakley said. “But it’s coming. It’s coming. I feel it this year. There’s going to be ice.”

The NSIB&YC, formed in 1880, is the oldest ice racing organization in the United States. The borough’s official symbol is an image of an iceboat, as seen in the lapel pin above.

Partyline
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.

