RED BANK: APARTMENT PLAN SCRAPPED

A proposed 32-unit apartment building at Red Bank’s train station that drew flak over its size has been scrapped.

But he will be back with another proposal, developer Warren Diamond tells redbankgreen.

At its first meeting of 2024 Thursday night, the borough zoning board approved a resolution to dismiss Diamond’s request for variances to build a four-story structure centered on 78 Bridge Avenue.

The building, which was to have fronted on Bridge Avenue and sweep around an existing corner building to Oakland Street, would have replaced four buildings, including two Victorian-style homes and the one-story structure that houses Mi Lupitas restaurant.

But at its only public hearing, in November, the proposal drew comments that it was “way too big” and “pretty ugly,” to boot.

“The applicant basically indicated he wanted board feedback, and he got some board feedback,” said board attorney Kevin Kennedy. The dismissal, he said, enables planning director Shawna Ebanks “to close the books and return any escrow money” to the applicant.

But in response to an inquiry, Diamond told redbankgreen via email late Thursday that “a new application or amended one will be proposed.”

Following the November hearing, Diamond’s company, American Opportunity Zone Fund LLC, completed its acquisition of the five underlying lots on Bridge and Oakland from Mary and Roy Jennings, who operated the Chowda House in the space now held by Mi Lupitas from 2013 to 2019.

The price was $3.5 million, according to a deed filed with Monmouth County last month.

The site is kittycorner from the 57-unit Rail project built by Denholtz Properties and opened in 2022.

Denholtz also has the inside track on a possible massive redevelopment of land it owns, as well as property owned by New Jersey Transit. In November, the borough council began a long process that could result in those properties being designated as a Transit Village, entitling the builder to possible tax breaks and other incentives.

