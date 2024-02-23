RED BANK: COUNCIL AVOIDS ISRAEL-HAMAS DEBATE

Supporters of Israel filled the council chamber. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank’s elected found themselves Thursday in the odd position of listening to a lengthy and emotional debate over a measure they already had made clear a month ago they had no intention of considering: a call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Some in the audience were under the impression a resolution on the issue was on the agenda. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Supporters of Israel, including local rabbis and representatives of statewide Jewish advocacy groups, filled the council chamber to voice opposition to any resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Several attendees appeared to be under the impression the council was considering such a measure, and had copies on their phones of a mock resolution on official-looking letterhead that has been circulating on the internet.

A smaller number of pro-Palestinian speakers – also mostly from outside Red Bank – spoke in favor of a ceasefire resolution. Both sides levied heated accusations of genocide, which were met by hisses and boos.

And after more than a dozen speakers exhausted their three-minute time limit, Mayor Billy Portman reminded the crowd what he’d said several weeks ago: the council has no interest in getting involved, and there was no such resolution on the agenda.

Portman quickly pivoted to the more pedestrian concerns actually under the body’s purview, such as the construction a new facility for the Department of Public Works.

Councilman Ben Forest summed up his feelings on the topic: “t’s an unspeakable mess. I really don’t think this governing body should get involved in an international issue.”

