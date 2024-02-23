RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for January, 2024. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES:

Criminal Mischief: On 01/02/2024 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Monmouth St., the owner of a business reported the rear outside wall of a building had been tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Mechanic St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 01/04/2024 a resident reported that an outside wall of a building and a utility box had been tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/06/2024 a patrol unit reported graffiti to a building, in the area of Gold St. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: On 01/08/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Broad St., the victim reported a Gucci brand bookbag valued at $1200.00 and two garage door openers were stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of shoplifting in the area of Newman Springs Rd. On 01/11/2024, the owner of a business reported one bottle of Don Julio valued at $70.00 and one bottle of Hennessey VSOP valued at $50.00 were stolen from the business. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/17/2024 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., the owner of a business reported the outside wall of a building had been tagged with green in color spray paint. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: In the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle. On 01/20/2024 the victim reported a Lavender Crossroads 2.0 mountain bike was stolen. The bike was valued at $1065.00. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Theft: On 01/22/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Maple Av., the victim reported that a key ring with a Honda car key and a house key, one black in color wallet, one black in color REI snow coat, and one yellow in color flannel were stolen. The total value of all items was estimated at $335.00. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

ARRESTS:

Alvin Jones, age 47 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/02/2024 in the area of English Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Danielle Moore, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/02/2024 in the area of Tower Hill Dr. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Brian Garcia-Lopez, age 18 of Long Branch was arrested on 01/03/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Attempt to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Alan Romero-Chico, age 22 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/05/2024 in the area of Chestnut St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Guillermo Martinez-Martinez, age 54 of Somerset was arrested on 01/06/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Fredy Roque-Moreira, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/08/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Humberto Cabrera-Gomez, age 38 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/11/2024 in the area of Leighton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Amanda Faucher, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/11/2024 in the area of Spring St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Charles Mulle, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/13/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Possession of CDS and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Paulette Ashton, age 36 of Keansburg was arrested on 01/14/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Kimberly Clarke-Hale, age 58 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/16/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Henry Urbina-Garcia, age 33 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/16/2024 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Derrell Moore, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/16/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Angel Ruiz, age 51 of Brown’s Mill was arrested on 01/17/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Brett Cashmore, age 43 of Rumson was arrested on 01/17/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Goldie Dennis, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/18/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Delbert Gomez, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/18/2024 in the area Monmouth St. for Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Ezra Wheeler, age 27 of Eatontown was arrested on 01/19/2024 in the area of Rt. 35 for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Edgar Rivera, age 33 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/21/2024 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

David Searight, age 29 of Keansburg was arrested on 01/22/2024 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Zachary Stowman, age 31 of Brick was arrested on 01/25/2024 in the area of Mechanic St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Christopher Coffey, age 28 of Leonardo was arrested on 01/26/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jae Carrozzo, age 51 of Highlands was arrested on 01/26/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Hindering Apprehension, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Wayne Smith, age 30 of Edison was arrested on 01/27/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Martha Cabrera-Nunez, age 51 of Elizabeth was arrested on 01/27/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Edgar Moran-Rivera, age 33 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/28/2024 in the area of Pearl St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

James Mayorga, age 29 of Freehold was arrested on 01/30/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Christopher Russell, age 49 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/30/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information. Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.