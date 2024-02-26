Skip to content

RED BANK: COUNCIL PROMOTES SEVEN COPS

 Mayor Billy Portman (left) and Borough Manager James Gant (right) flank the newly sworn officers. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Seven Red Bank police officers were promoted, and one appointed, before a large gathering of friends and family at the borough council meeting Thursday night.

Check out the swearing-in photos and department bios for each below.

Robert Clayton was promoted to captain.

Clayton joined the Red Bank Police Department in 1991 and was promoted to detective in 2002 before returning to the patrol division in 2012 as a supervisor. Bobby is a multi-generation Red Bank police officer, following in the footsteps of many of his family members, including his father who served as chief. During his career, Bobby investigated an array of serious crimes while a detective, and excelled in the area of narcotic enforcement, being the lead detective on many large narcotic seizures. He holds an associates degree from Brookdale Community College.

Matt Ehrenreich was promoted to lieutenant.   

Ehrenreich joined the department in 2008, and has had the unique opportunity to serve in the patrol division, detective bureau and traffic bureau making him a very well-rounded and highly trained officer.  

Additionally, Matt serves as the department’s lead firearms instructor and a field training officer. Matt obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from The College of New Jersey

James DePonte was promoted to lieutenant.

DePonte joined the department in 2007, becoming a third-generation police officer in the borough, following his grandfather and father, who served as deputy chief. 

During his time in Red Bank James has served in the patrol division and detective bureau, where he has investigated an array of serious crimes.  Additionally, James previously served as an investigator with the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, where he investigated some of the most high-tech and heinous of criminal activity. 

James obtained his bachelor’s degree from Thomas Edison University and his Master’s Degree from Seton Hall University.  

Jorge Torres was promoted to lieutenant.

Torres joined the police department in 2008, following a career as a professional chef. He has served in both the patrol division and the detective bureau. Most recently, Jorge served as a shift commander in the patrol division, and also coordinates the department’s chaplain program and translator program, as well as organizing various community outreach events. 

Jorge obtained his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Ashon Lovick was promoted to sergeant.

Lovick joined the Red Bank police department in 2003, having previously worked as a dispatcher and special officer in Fair Haven and Manasquan. 

Ashon grew up in Red Bank, attending Red Bank schools. During his career he has served in the patrol division and the traffic safety bureau.  Ashon attended Brookdale Community College and Monmouth University

John Camarca was promoted to sergeant.

Camarca joined the police department in 2003, first as a dispatcher and then a patrol officer.  John has served as a field training officer and during the most recent part of his career has been a detective, investigating a variety of serious crimes and conducting complex investigations. 

John obtained his Bachelors Degree from West Chester University.

Sean Hauschildt was promoted to sergeant.

Hauschildt joined the department in 2013 as a patrol officer, after serving a special officer with the Long Branch Police Department.  Sean has served as a field training officer in the patrol division and is currently assigned to the detective bureau. 

He is also a defensive tactics instructor for the department. Sean obtained a bachelors degree from New Jersey City University and a masters degree from Seton Hall.

James McGee was sworn in as special officer class II.

McGee is joining the department after having served as a special officer with the Sea Girt Police Department. Prior to going to Sea Girt, James began his law enforcement career as a Class 1 officer with the Red Bank department.

James graduated from the Monmouth County Police Academy and attends Brookdale Community College. He will be working with the traffic safety bureau conducting traffic enforcement functions.

Partyline
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.
RED BANK: CARD SALE BOOSTS GYM DRIVE
RED BANK: Charter School Foundation offers student-deisgned Valentines cards to help raise funds for a gymnasium.
RED BANK: LOVE IS IN THE… WINDOW
RED BANK: Up next: Valentine's Day, and Partyline finds the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe getting ready for a surge of love and craving.
CLOSING THE BOOK ON A GREAT CAREER
The Red Bank mayor and council honored with a resolution Linda Hewitt (in red) on her retirement from the Red Bank Public Library at Thursda ...
RED BANK: RAIL COMMUTER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of the Route 35 Cooper's Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank F ...
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.

