RED BANK: CRASH INJURES SHOP EMPLOYEE

A view from inside Pearl Street Consignment shortly after the accident.

An employee at a Red Bank clothing boutique suffered minor injuries when a car crashed through the front window while parking Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle went through tall windows at the shop. (Photos by Emily Natale. Click to enlarge.)

The accident, at the Pearl Street Consignment and Custom Clothes, happened at about 1 p.m., said police Chief Darren McConnell.

Jeanne Gordon, 66, of Red Bank, was parking a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle when she drove through the tall glass windows on the east side of the building at the corner of Pearl and Monmouth streets, he said.

The impact caused a sofa in the window to strike a 21-year-old female employee. She suffered a leg injury and declined EMS attention, McConnell said.

Shop owner Emily Natale told redbankgreen that she, two employees and a customer all witnessed the incident and were “were very shaken up.”

Gordon was issued summons for careless driving, McConnell said.

