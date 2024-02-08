RED BANK: NEW PED-XINGS PLANNED

A pedestrian-activated flashing signal on Maple Avenue, like the one at Peters Place, above, might also be installed at Reckless Place. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Pedestrians could find a notoriously difficult highway easier to cross under a plan the Red Bank council is expected to advance Thursday night.

The project would add crosswalks at three intersections, and could add a flashing signal to another, along a stretch of Maple Avenue, which also serves as state Highway 35.

Up for consideration at the council’s semimonthly meeting is resolution 24-42, concerning a cost-sharing agreement with the New Jersey Department of Transportation for new crosswalks on Maple Avenue at Gold Street, Oakland Street, Leroy Place and Irving Place.

The agreement would also put a pedestrian-activated flashing signal at the intersection of Reckless Place “if warranted,” the resolution states.

There’s already one such signal a block north, at Peters Place.

The DOT has asked the borough to pick up 25 percent of the project cost, which the resolution would approve. The price tag for the work is not specified in the resolution.

Here’s the full agenda for the meeting, which is scheduled to be held in the council chambers at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. Access and participation details can be found here. Remote participation is available via the media link (TV icon) on the borough government’s agendas page.

