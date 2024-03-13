Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner

RED BANK: K9S TO RETIRE FROM FORCE

red-bank-balmer-k9-012720-3-500x351-3617228Patrolman Stan Balmer training with K9 partner Hunter in Marine Park in 2020, above. Eko, below, joined the force in 2018. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

rbpd-eko-091218-500x375-4546524The two four-legged members of  the Red Bank police department’s K-9 unit will retire this month.

At Thursday night’s meeting, the borough council plans to mark the departures of Hunter and Eko (pronounced ‘echo’) for having “rendered faithful performance and conducted themselves in a most exemplary manner.”

Both of the Belgian Malinois breed, the pair have been critical de-escalation tools in tense situations, police officials have said. They cited a 2016 incident in which a suspect threw a knife at Hunter’s handler, Patrolman Stan Balmer, and then grabbed a second knife. Balmer loosed Hunter, which prompted the suspect to immediately surrender in time for Balmer to call the dog to a halt.

Hunter also helped corral two men who attempted to flee the scene of a car crash in 2021, a year after he competed on national television on the A&E program ‘America’s Top Dogs.’

Hunter was the first of the police department’s two crimefighting canines, joining the squad in March, 2015. Eko came on board two years later. Now, according to a resolution on the agenda, the two are “no longer viable or able to work as canine police officers,” and will retire March 31.

Balmer, who launched the K9 unit, will formally adopt Hunter, who already lives with him and his family, and the K9 unit’s other human officer, Patrolman Tanner Shea, will adopt Eko, according to the resolution.

The two men have “agreed to accept ownership of Hunter and Eko, and to provide maintenance and support for Hunter and Eko for the remainder of their natural lives,” the resolution says.

Further details were not immediately available, but redbankgreen hopes to obtain information on the future of the K9 unit.

Here’s the full agenda. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. Live viewing is available via Zoom and Facebook.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
SURFBOARD DITCHED
It’s a violation of etiquette in surfing to ditch your board.  (it could hit another surfer and hurt them). But someone appears to ha ...
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...
WALK THIS WAY
PARTYLINE: Before-and-afters of a sidewalk cleanup on West Street.
SOGGY NOTION
RED BANK: Breezeway sculpture captured the mood downtown as heavy rains fell Saturday morning.
HOME DELIVERY
RED BANK: After a subdivision, an instant house rises on a new Catherine Street lot.
COMMUNITY PROFILES
For Black History Month, Red Bank's Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee has been running a series of local profiles on Facebo ...
HEARTY FAREWELL FOR HARDY
RED BANK: Council to honor DPU supervisor Rich Hardy, who retired recently after almost 39 years of keeping things running.
HOMEBOUND? READ ON…
RED BANK: Can't get to the public library? It's now offering free delivery and pickups for homebound borough residents.
TAMING A BEAST OF A WEEK
RED BANK: After the second snowfall of the week, a borough family finds the perfect use for it – a Godzilla snow sculpture.
RED BANK: LIBRARY CLOSED, BUT THE HILL’S OPEN
RED BANK: Though the library was closed by a snowstorm, kids got to enjoy the riverfront property's steep slope Tuesday.
LIGHT(HOUSE) MAKEOVER
This year, getting ready for spring means a midwinter makeover for Strollo's Lighthouse in Red Bank.
TODAY: LOCAL PUPPY COMPETES ON ANIMAL PLANET’S “PUPPY BOWL”
Red Bank’s very own rescue puppy, Biscuit, is set to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl this Sunday, February 11, at 2 PM. Th ...
rb-wires-031814-500x375-7556821
WHAT? NO redbankgreen NEWSLETTER?
Apologies to redbankgreen newsletter subscribers: the daily email hasn’t gone out for two days because of technical issues.
RED BANK: TIRED OF SKEETERS?
RED BANK: Tired of mosquito bites every summer? Monmouth County has a free program to help eliminate skeeter breeding grounds.
SEA BRIGHT: POLAR PLUNGE FOR ST. JAMES, OTHERS
Hundreds braved the wind and sea on Sunday at 1PM in support of St. James Elementary School, and other Catholic schools in the area. The eve ...
RED BANK: RBR CLAIMS TITLE
RED BANK: Watch pure joy as the RBR boys basketball team celebrates its first B North championship in 17 years.
RED BANK: FORGET-IT FRIDAY
RED BANK: Train Station can be a lonely place Friday mornings, especially with cold rain in the forecast.
RED BANK: CROONING YOUR LOVE
RED BANK: Imagine a quartet of impeccably dressed gentlemen showing up at your beloved's workplace, singing of your love.
RED BANK: BLACK RIVER ROLLS ON
RED BANK: A 68-year-old rail freight engine can still be counted on to draw a trainspotting fan or two when it rolls through town.
RED BANK: ‘MONDAY SWEAT’ MEETS
RED BANK: Joined by the Hazlet Running Club, members of the Red Bank Run Club met for their "Monday Sweat" at Count Basie Field.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar