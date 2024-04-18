Skip to content

PODCAST DEBUT: ITZEL HERNANDEZ ON “VISUALIZING COMMUNITY”

April 18th @ 6am

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Today, your hometown hyperlocal juggernaut redbankgreen launches a new way to go deeper into the stories of the people who make Red Bank such a fascinating, vibrant corner of the world: the redbankgreen Podcast.

We see it as a way to revive the front-porch conversations that have fallen by the wayside in our hurried, heads-down reality. And for Episode 1, I sit down with Itzel Perez Hernandez, whose story is both extraordinary and yet very familiar to many Red Bankers.

Recording the podcast inside A Shared Universe Podcast Studio on Broad Street.

Moving here from Mexico at age 10 and plopped down in a Red Bank Middle School classroom with no legal status or knowledge of English, Hernandez has become a community pillar. In addition to working as an immigrant rights coordinator with American Friends Service Committee to lift up those arriving behind her, she serves on the board of directors of the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County and the borough planning board.

You can watch the conversation in the video above, or listen via the Spotify audio player below. You can also listen, follow and subscribe on the Spotify app so you never miss an episode (although they will all be posted on redbankgreen‘s home page as well).

Enjoy the podcast and let us know what you think. What other Red Bankers’ stories would you like to hear? Let us know in the comments or shoot me an email at [email protected].

Also, many thanks to A Shared Universe Podcast Studio on Broad Street and Red Bank’s own Ribeye Brothers for the theme music!

