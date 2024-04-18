RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for March, 2024. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 03/15/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Monmouth St., the victim reported a green in color JanSport backpack containing rock climbing equipment and $15.00 in loose coins were stolen from a vehicle. The backpack and rock climbing equipment was valued at $190.80. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle in the area of Monmouth St. On 03/16/2024 the owner reported a vehicle had been keyed. The damage to the vehicle was on the hood and along the drive side. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Theft: In the area of Bridge Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 03/17/2024 the victim reported that a gold chain with a cross pendant valued between $400.00 – $500.00 and a wallet containing $1000.00, a TD debit card, and an ID card was stolen. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Criminal Mischief: On 03/19/2024 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Monmouth St., the owner reported a tire on a vehicle was slashed. The cost to replace the damaged tire was $292.00. Sleo II. James McGee.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Broad St. On 03/20/2024 an employee of a business reported a light blue in color Kiton sports jacket was stolen from a business. The jacket was valued at $11,150.00. Ptl. Milton Gray.

ARRESTS

Elizabeth Schottlander, age 44 of Oceanport was arrested on 03/02/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Joseph Alfano, age 18 of Matawan was arrested on 03/02/2024 in the area of Broad St. for Disorderly Conduct Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Edward Lima, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/03/2024 in the area of McLaren St. for Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

William Redner, age 43 of Paterson was arrested on 03/04/2024 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

James Dublin, age 34 of Neptune was arrested on 03/04/2024 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jennifer Bellantoni, age 40 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/05/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jillian Moccio, age 39 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 03/05/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Derrick Forde, age 39 of Neptune was arrested on 03/06/2024 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Mark Kollinger, age 77 of Lakewood was arrested on 03/07/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Richard St. John, age 50 of Marlboro was arrested on 03/08/2024 in the area of Harding Rd. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Marie Finely, age 44 of N. Middletown was arrested on 03/09/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Martil Morales-Dubon, age 32 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/09/2024 in the area of E. Bergen Place for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jeffrey Perez, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/10/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Martha Cabrera-Nunez, age 51 of Elizabeth was arrested on 03/10/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Dona Triska, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/13/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court and Arson by Sleo II. James McGee.

Dahmere Farrow, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/15/2024 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of CDS, Fugitive from Justice, and Contempt of Court by Det. Paul Perez.

Diana Curiel, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/16/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Megan Stack, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/18/2024 in the area of Globe Ct. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theodore Johnson, age 40 of Brick was arrested on 03/22/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt by Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Angela Bellamy, age 34 of Trenton was arrested on 03/22/2024 in the area of Leonard St. for Contempt of Court by Taylor Doremus.

Markies Wells, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/23/2024 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Obstructing Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl Piero Vescio.

Ashley Correia, age 34 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/23/2024 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Shelton Anderson, age 27 of New York NY was arrested on 03/25/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Frederick Moore, age 61 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/26/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Det. Paul Perez.

Charles Arliss, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/28/2024 in the area of E. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Roman Ganzha, age 35 of Middletown was arrested on 03/31/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Pablo Gallego-Atenco, age 29 of W. Long Branch was arrested on 03/31/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information. Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.