RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

April 18th @ 12pm

red-bank-police-car-061021-2-500x332-5683051The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for March, 2024. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 03/15/2024 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Monmouth St., the victim reported a green in color JanSport backpack containing rock climbing equipment and $15.00 in loose coins were stolen from a vehicle. The backpack and rock climbing equipment was valued at $190.80. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle in the area of Monmouth St. On 03/16/2024 the owner reported a vehicle had been keyed. The damage to the vehicle was on the hood and along the drive side. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Theft: In the area of Bridge Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 03/17/2024 the victim reported that a gold chain with a cross pendant valued between $400.00 – $500.00 and a wallet containing $1000.00, a TD debit card, and an ID card was stolen. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Criminal Mischief: On 03/19/2024 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Monmouth St., the owner reported a tire on a vehicle was slashed. The cost to replace the damaged tire was $292.00. Sleo II. James McGee.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Broad St. On 03/20/2024 an employee of a business reported a light blue in color Kiton sports jacket was stolen from a business. The jacket was valued at $11,150.00. Ptl. Milton Gray.

ARRESTS

Elizabeth Schottlander, age 44 of Oceanport was arrested on 03/02/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Joseph Alfano, age 18 of Matawan was arrested on 03/02/2024 in the area of Broad St. for Disorderly Conduct Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Edward Lima, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/03/2024 in the area of McLaren St. for Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

William Redner, age 43 of Paterson was arrested on 03/04/2024 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

James Dublin, age 34 of Neptune was arrested on 03/04/2024 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jennifer Bellantoni, age 40 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/05/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jillian Moccio, age 39 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 03/05/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Derrick Forde, age 39 of Neptune was arrested on 03/06/2024 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Mark Kollinger, age 77 of Lakewood was arrested on 03/07/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Richard St. John, age 50 of Marlboro was arrested on 03/08/2024 in the area of Harding Rd. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Marie Finely, age 44 of N. Middletown was arrested on 03/09/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Martil Morales-Dubon, age 32 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/09/2024 in the area of E. Bergen Place for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jeffrey Perez, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/10/2024 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Martha Cabrera-Nunez, age 51 of Elizabeth was arrested on 03/10/2024 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Dona Triska, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/13/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court and Arson by Sleo II. James McGee.

Dahmere Farrow, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/15/2024 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of CDS, Fugitive from Justice, and Contempt of Court by Det. Paul Perez.

Diana Curiel, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/16/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Megan Stack, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/18/2024 in the area of Globe Ct. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theodore Johnson, age 40 of Brick was arrested on 03/22/2024 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt by Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Angela Bellamy, age 34 of Trenton was arrested on 03/22/2024 in the area of Leonard St. for Contempt of Court by Taylor Doremus.

Markies Wells, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/23/2024 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Obstructing Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl Piero Vescio.

Ashley Correia, age 34 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/23/2024 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Shelton Anderson, age 27 of New York NY was arrested on 03/25/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Frederick Moore, age 61 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/26/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Det. Paul Perez.

Charles Arliss, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/28/2024 in the area of E. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Roman Ganzha, age 35 of Middletown was arrested on 03/31/2024 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Pablo Gallego-Atenco, age 29 of W. Long Branch was arrested on 03/31/2024 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897)  legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...
SPRING IS SPRUNG
RED BANK: Spring 2024 arrives on the Greater Red Bank Green with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.
RED BANK’S FINEST – AND NEWEST
Red Bank Police Officer Eliot Ramos was sworn in as the force’s newest patrolman Thursday, and if you’re doing a double take thinkin ...
EASTER EGG MAYHEM AT THE PARK
An errant whistle spurred an unexpectedly early start to the Spring Egg Hunt on Sunday, which had been scheduled to begin at eggsactly 11am ...
PRESEASON DOCKWORK
RED BANK: With winter winding down, marina gets ready for boating season with some dockwork on our beautiful Navesink River.
CORNED BEEF AND DISCO FRIES?
It’s Friday, and smart Lent-observing Leprechauns know the pot of gold at the end of Red Bank’s rainbow is actually the deliciou ...
SURFBOARD DITCHED
It’s a violation of etiquette in surfing to ditch your board.  (it could hit another surfer and hurt them). But someone appears to ha ...
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...

