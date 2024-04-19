Skip to content

RED BANK: GOING ALL-IN WITH TWO RESTAURANTS

April 19th @ 8am

Activity at Bakers on Broad during last Sunday’s StreetFair. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

rcsm2_0105081-220x165-9667185This may be a first in the 18-year history of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn, if not Red Bank itself: someone opening not one but two restaurants in town at the same time.

Joe Generoso’s trying to pull off the feat in a new building at the train station, and in a storefront in the heart of downtown.

 

Joe Generoso at Bakers on Broad with nephew Andrea, left, and son Sal. Below, his other new venture, Filoncino, at the Rail. (Photos by John T. Ward and Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

Earlier this month, Generoso took over Prep Coffee at 95 Broad Street, between Linden Place and Canal Street. He’s rebranded it Bakers on Broad.

He’s also weeks away from opening Filoncino Café, an Italian bakery and café at the corner of Bridge Avenue and Oakland Street in the multiuse Rail buiding, developed by Denholtz Properties.

Generoso told Churn that he also owns five food-related businesses in Staten Island and Brooklyn, including a wholesale bread operation. Prep was a small customer of that business, he said.

After visiting the shop about a year ago, he said, he offered owner Sebastian Rivera advice on how to grow the business, and over the ensuing months wound up working with him, at no charge, to help him do so.

Two months ago, Generoso said, Rivera told him that managing Prep Coffee shops in Red Bank and Old Bridge was too much work, and offered Generoso the business.

“After talking to my kids, and knowing the business and the customers,” he decided to take over, Generoso said. “We found more pros than cons.”

Among the upsides, he said, was that the Broad Street shop could serve as a “test kitchen” for Filoncino. “This is where we can train baristas and other workers.”

“I’m trying to give each one it’s own DNA,” he said. “Each has its own menu. I don’t want this one to compete with that one.”

Filoncino, he said, is a “restaurant bakery” with an existing customer base that knows it as a place to go for “a family meal” with Italian flavorings.

Bakers on Broad, he said, will produce baked goods with German and Jewish roots, including bagels, breads, hamantaschen cookies and other desserts.

Generoso said he’s franchising the Filioncino brand, also opening a restaurant by that name in Staten Island. The restaurant at the Rail is expected to open in about a month.

Bakers on Broad marks the third consecutive venture in its space based on coffee and baked goods. The storefront was briefly occupied by Great Harvest Bread Company, which opened in late 2020 but was killed by the one-two punch of the COVID-19 pandemic and a street reconstruction. Prep Coffee opened in April, 2022.

Partyline
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...
DOUBLE DYLAN IN RED BANK
Trucks for a production company filming what one worker said was a Bob Dylan biography have lined Monmouth Street the past two days with cre ...
AFTER THE RAIN
A pear tree branch brought down by a brief overnight storm left a lovely tableau on the sidewalk in front of Red Bank's Riverside Gardens Pa ...
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY
Asked by a redbankgreen reporter why these cones were on top of cars, the owner of the car in the foreground responded: “That’s ...
RAIL RIDER’S VIEW
A commuter's view of Cooper's Bridge and the Navesink River from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Tuesday morning.
PUT ME IN COACH!
Red Bank T-Ball kicked off at East Side park on Saturday morning. The brisk weather proved to be no deterrent to the young players, ranging ...
IT’S A SIGN!
Once proudly declaring its all-but-certain arrival in Spring 2019, the project previously known as Azalea Gardens springs to life again with ...
SPRINGTIME MEMORIES OF CARL
The Easter Bunny getup and St. Patrick’s Day hat that belonged to longtime Red Bank crossing guard and neighborhood smile-creator Carl ...
RED TRUCKS AT RED ROCK
A small dishwasher fire at Red Rock Tap and Grill was put out quickly by firefighters overnight, causing minimal damage. Red Bank Fire Depar ...
CREATIVE COVER UP
The windows of Pearl Street Consignment on Monmouth Street were smashed when a driver crashed their car through them injuring an employee la ...
THEY’RE BACK!
Ospreys returned to the skies over Red Bank this week for the first time since they migrated to warmer climes in late fall. With temperature ...
SPRING IS SPRUNG
RED BANK: Spring 2024 arrives on the Greater Red Bank Green with the vernal equinox at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.
RED BANK’S FINEST – AND NEWEST
Red Bank Police Officer Eliot Ramos was sworn in as the force’s newest patrolman Thursday, and if you’re doing a double take thinkin ...
EASTER EGG MAYHEM AT THE PARK
An errant whistle spurred an unexpectedly early start to the Spring Egg Hunt on Sunday, which had been scheduled to begin at eggsactly 11am ...
PRESEASON DOCKWORK
RED BANK: With winter winding down, marina gets ready for boating season with some dockwork on our beautiful Navesink River.
CORNED BEEF AND DISCO FRIES?
It’s Friday, and smart Lent-observing Leprechauns know the pot of gold at the end of Red Bank’s rainbow is actually the deliciou ...
SURFBOARD DITCHED
It’s a violation of etiquette in surfing to ditch your board.  (it could hit another surfer and hurt them). But someone appears to ha ...
ELSIE, TAKE ME WITH YOU!
Soaked by pouring rain with the temperature hovering in the low 40’s, this sign in the window of Elsie’s Subs on Monmouth Street ...

