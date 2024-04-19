Skip to content

RED BANK: WEEKEND PICKS FOR BODY & SOUL

April 19th @ 12pm

Kathleen Beausoleil’s “Summer Reading” is among the paintings in a new show of contemporary realists opening at Galeria Lucida Friday night. (Click to enlarge).

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Another spring weekend is upon us. With the opening of the 2024 edition of the Broadwalk pedestrian plaza still three weeks away, this one’s a good one to check out local galleries and theaters.

redbankgreen has some last-minute ideas for youse.

red-bank-st-anthony-padua-092222-500x375-7542002Up for some spiritual uplift? St. Anthony of Padua presents the music of Ola Gjeilo in a concert that combines the voices of the Red Bank Oratory and the Diocesan Festival Choir with the Orchestra of St. Cecilia Friday night at 7:30.

Opening with a reception Friday night at Monmouth Arts’ new ArtSpace, “Riffs & Waves” by Connor Kane is a curation of photographs that vividly capture the beauty of the shore and the essence of life in Asbury Park and surrounding areas.

Check the website for gallery hours and contact info.

ArtSpace is one of seven Red Bank galleries and other arts venues opening their doors as part of Garden State Art Weekend, a statewide celebration of the arts. Visit the festival’s web site for an interactive map with a list of venues and hours.

Also participating: Galeria Lucida, debuting a new show of contemporary realist paintings Friday night.

Saturday, the Red Bank Regional High School Dreamers Club leads a townwide cleanup.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Johnny Jazz Park, at the corner of Shrewsbury Avenue and Drs. James Parker Boulevard, at 10 a.m.

Also Saturday, the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County offers its annual Healthy Kids Day at the Red Bank facility on Maple Avenue, with community groups offering tons of information on keeping kids physically and mentally ship-shape.

Sunday, check out some old-school loose jazz jamming, put together by the Jazz Arts Project at Triumph Brewing Company on Bridge Avenue.

The film “Civil War” is one of this week’s selections at the Basie Center Cinemas, along with “Wicked Little Letters.”

“Civil War” is  set In a dystopian future America, where a team of military-embedded journalists race against time to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

