FAIR HAVEN: POLICE REPORTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of November, 2016. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

11/1- A Harvard Road resident reported the theft of an IPhone from the inside of her vehicle which was parked in her driveway. Cpl. John Waltz took the report.

11/2- A Buena Vista Ave resident reported that a bicycle was stolen from her driveway. Ptl. John Koetzner took the theft

11/3- A Harrision Ave resident reported that a juvenile’s bike was stolen from the bike rack of Knollwood School. Ptl. Brooks Robinson took the theft

11/8- A Third Street resident reported that a bicycle stolen from his driveway. Ptl. John Koetzner took the theft

11/9- A Harrison Ave resident reported that an unknown subject(s) attempted to open a charge account in the victim’s name. Det. Stephen Schneider took the fraud

11/10- Stanley T. Butler, Red Bank, 55 was placed under arrest for Contempt of Court. The arresting Officer was Ptl. Robinson. Mr. Butler was released after posting bail.

11/13-Jonmichael Puryear, Fair Haven , 23 was arrested after a traffic stop for eluding, aggravated assault, possession of more than 50 grams of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute, as well as several traffic violations. He was held on $20,000 bail at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

11/13- Maura Ffrench, Fair Haven, 18 was placed under arrest for possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana. Ffrench released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. John Koetzner was the arresting Officer.

11/13- A 16 year old juvenile from Fair Haven was arrested for Possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana. Koetzner was the arresting Officer.

11/13- A 17 year old juvenile from Red Bank was arrested for Possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana. Officer Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

11/14-Jason Hall, Fair Haven, 44 was arrested for Contempt of Court. Mr. Hall was released after posting bail. The arresting Officer was Sgt. Dykstra.

11/19- A Third Street resident reported that an unknown actor had stolen a bicycle from her driveway. Sgt. Jesse Dykstra took the theft

11/23-Claire Grieco, Eatontown, 62 was placed under arrest for Contempt of Court and Possession of Under 50 grams of Marijuana. Ms. Grieco was released after posting bail. Ptl. Dwayne Reevey was the arresting officer.

11/28- Erin O’ Connell, Brooklyn, 36 was arrested for Contempt of Court. Subject was released after posting bail. Det. Stephen Schneider was the arresting Officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.