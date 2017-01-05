FAIR HAVEN: POLICE REPORTS



Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of December, 2016. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

12/2- Brett Schwerin, 34, West Long Branch was placed under arrest for Driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Mr. Schwerin was issued summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving. Mr. Schwerin was released pending a court appearance at Fair Haven Municipal Court. S/O Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

12/15- Samuel J. Chandler, 18, Rumson, was placed under arrest for possession of Marijuana following a motor vehicle stop. Mr. Chandler was charged with Possession of under 50 Grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug paraphernalia. Subject was processed and released pending a Court appearance at the Fair Haven Municipal Court. S/O Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

12/15- John C. Monteferrante, 18, Rumson, was placed under arrest for possession of Marijuana following a motor vehicle stop. Mr. Monteferrante was charged with Possession of under 50 Grams of Marijuana. Subject was processed and released pending a Court appearance at the Fair Haven Municipal Court. S/O Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

12/16- Lisa A. Jace, 36, Brodheadsville, PA, was placed under arrest for Theft for shoplifting a high end watch from Blue Stove Antiques valued at $10,000.00. Subject was processed and released pending an appearance at the Monmouth Superior Court. Investigation was headed by Det. Stephen Schneider, Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

12/23-Kelly L. Whitfield, 37, Eatontown, was placed under arrest for Contempt Of Court after a $106 warrant was located out of Shrewsbury. Cpl. John Waltz was the arresting officer. Subject was released after posting bail.

12/26-Kevin W. Shann, 32, Middletown, was placed under arrest for Contempt of Court after a $1,000 warrant was located out of Rumson. Det. Stephen Schneider was the arresting Officer. Subject was unable to post and was turned over to the Rumson Police Department.

12/27-Gina M. Brancato, 47, New York NY, was placed under arrest for Contempt of Court after a $745 warrant was located out of Weehawken. Det. Stephen Schneider was the arresting Officer. Subject was released after posting bail.

12/31- A male juvenile, 16, Holmdel, was arrested for Underage Alcohol Possession and Eluding. Ptl. William Lagrotteria was the arresting officer. Juvenile was released to a parent.

12/31- A male juvenile, 17, Fair Haven, was arrested for Underage Possession of Alcohol. Ptl. William Lagrotteria was the arresting Officer. The juvenile was released to a parent.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.