RED BANK: OPEN-AIR STAIR MAY BE ENCLOSED

Designed by Red Bank architect Jerome Morley Larson in the 1970s, the open-air stairway would be enclosed as shown below if the plan is approved. (Photo by John T. Ward; rendering by SOME Architects. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

For the second time in less than four years, proposed changes to one of downtown Red Bank’s most distinctive buildings are slated for review by the borough zoning board Thursday night.

The plan for 7 Broad Street calls for enclosing the building’s unusual open-air staircase and refacing the building as shown at right, along with converting second-floor offices to apartments.

Both the basement, last occupied by the Yummy Yummy Good Stuff juice bar, and the first-floor retail space have been vacant for serveral years.

Facade changes and other modifications approved by the planning board in 2013 were never made. Since then, the building changed hands. New owner Strategic Advisors LLC, controlled by Anthony and Melissa Venditti of Atlantic Highlands, acquired it last May for $1,72 million, according to Monmouth County records.

Variances for change of use, parking and other conditions are required. Here’s the full zoning board agenda.