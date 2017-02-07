FAIR HAVEN: POLICE REPORTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of January, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

1-5-17- Richard E. Salisbury, 59, Red Bank was arrested subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with Driving While intoxicated and possession of Marijuana under 50 grams. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

1-10-17- Joshua J. Morrison, 18, Neptune was arrested subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with possession of Marijuana under 50 grams. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

1-11-17- Jodi S. Tassinari, 24, Saylorsburg, PA, was arrested after an active warrant was located out of this jurisdiction. Subject was processed and released after posting full cash bail. Officer Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

1-15-17- Shanna M. Tyson, 24, Hazlet, was arresting subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams and Possession of Paraphernalia. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Sgt. Jesse Dykstra was the arresting Officer.

1-17-17- Timothy D. Lake, 49, Fair Haven was arrested for Misappropriation of funds, Theft of Movable Property and Bad Check. Subject was processed and released pending a court appearance at the Monmouth County Superior Court. Det. Stephen Schneider was the investigating/arresting Officer.

1-18-17- Henry D. Manley 2nd, 20, Rumson, was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop for possession of Marijuana under 50 grams and possession of paraphernalia. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

1-18-17- Christopher Carter, 28, Swartswood, was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop for possession of Marijuana under 50 grams. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

1-20-17– Eric S. Ruggiero, 34, Little Silver was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop for possession of Marijuana under 50 grams and possession of paraphernalia. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Sgt. Jesse Dykstra was the arresting Officer.

1-28-17-A 16 year old Juvenile was arrested after being found in possession of CDS subsequent to a Motor Vehicle stop. The Juvenile was a passenger in the motor vehicle. The Juvenile was released to a parent. Ptl. Robinson was the arresting officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.