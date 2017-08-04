RED BANK: A TOAST FOR THE ‘BIG-FOOD’ HOST

He’s a product of Little Silver schools who, at age 14, started small as he embarked on what’s turned out to be a career in food: as dishwasher at Danny’s Steakhouse in Red Bank. He went on to gigs as busboy at 2 Senza; barista at No Ordinary Joe’s Café; bartender at the Downtown; and other restaurant jobs in Red Bank, Manhattan and Brooklyn too numerous to list.

Now, Casey Webb, a 1994 graduate (football, wrestling) of Red Bank Regional who’s also cultivated a sideline as an actor, has landed a big gig, as host of the popular Travel Channel’ show ‘Man v. Food.’

On Monday night, Jamian’s Food and Drink in Red Bank plans to throw a viewing party to celebrate Webb’s debut on the show, whose premise has the star take on the “big food” challenge presented by consuming large quantities of a regional specialty dish.

Jamian’s owner Jamian LaViola, who was Webb’s boss at the Oyster Point Hotel (waiter) and Ashes (bartender), says Webb will Facebook-live an intro to Jamian’s customers and others before the show comes onto the bar’s big screens at 9 p.m. (Photo from the Travel Channel. Click to enlarge.)