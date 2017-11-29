SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of November 11 to November 24, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Identity Theft in the area of White Street on 11/21/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) obtained information to make fraudulent purchases. Damages totaling $651.06. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

ARRESTS

Stacy Gonzalez, female age 37 of Linden was arrested on 11/11/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Delkeith K. Birch, male age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/11/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Lina Nieves, female age 25 of Brick was arrested on 11/14/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. MaryEllen Rumola.

Artis D. Edwards, male age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/15/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Kerri A. Peterson, female age 42 of Asbury Park was arrested on 11/16/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Rebecca A. Hurl, female age 24 of Belford was arrested on 11/19/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Barbara S. Yeninas, female age 77 of Holmdel was arrested on 11/20/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.