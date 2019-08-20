Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of August 3 to August 16, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 8/6/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $550.00. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Burglary in the area of Brady Road on 8/7/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used force to gain entry to residence. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Motor Vehicle Burglary and Theft in the area of Williamsburg Drive on 8/8/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed items from a motor vehicle before burglarizing another. Damages totaling $30,000.00. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Trafalgar Place on 8/8/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used fraudulent accounts to make purchases. Damages totaling $1,599.97. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

ARRESTS

Deanna Brown, female age 30 of Neptune was arrested on 8/7/19 for Theft by Deception and Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Gianna Florio, female age 26 of Beachwood was arrested on 8/3/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Lance C. Colin, male age 23 of Neptune was arrested on 8/6/19 for Credit card Fraud in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Nicole D. Kogan, female age 30 of Edison was arrested on 8/10/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Tiavonda N. Norwood, female age 30 of Barnegat was arrested on 8/11/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Nigel D. Fitzgerald, male age 23 of Neptune was arrested on 8/14/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.