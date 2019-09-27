The mild, sunny weather that’s ushered autumn 2019 onto the Greater Red Bank Green will continue through the coming weekend and well into next week, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

That sets the stage for one of Red Bank’s biggest festivals, the Guinness Oysterfest, which gets its tenth annual staging Sunday. Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-70s when headliners Almost U2 and The Weeklings take the stages at the opposite ends of the municipal parking lot.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.