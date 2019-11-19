Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of November 2 to November 15, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 11/2/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 11/2/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $964.00. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

ARRESTS

Katherine Lehmann, female age 41 of Eatontown was arrested on 11/6/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Sycamore Avenue by SLEO II Thomas O’Horo.

Richard A. Cordasco, male age 66 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 11/5/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Mary A. Connors, female age 68 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/6/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Quaniece S. Stevens, female age 22 of Neptune was arrested on 11/7/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by SLEO II Thomas O’Horo.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.