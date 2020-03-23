ON THE GREEN: SCENES FROM THE PANDEMIC

Panic? What panic? In the hours before and after Governor Phil Murphy’s “stay-at-home” order issued Saturday, redbankgreen‘s wandering lens found few outward signs of the anxiety that has certainly gripped the Greater Red Bank Green and much of the planet. In fact, an air of serenity pervaded the streets.

Above, a couple passed through the breezeway on East Front Street heading toward Marine Park in Red Bank, while a notice on the door of Jack’s Music Shop announced its closing, as mandated by Murphy’s order.

Check out more photos taken Friday, Saturday and Sunday below. (Photos by John T. Ward and Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

A cyclist had the intersection of Broad and Monmouth streets to himself.

Work continued on the addition at Red Bank Regional High, the first school in the state to be closed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Food shopping continued, though Monmouth Meats, above, has temporarily ceased Sunday operations. Broad Street sidewalks were largely empty, too. Freddie Boynton played it safe on Drs. James Parker Boulevard. Pedestrians and cyclists enjoyed the path at Fair Haven Fields, where the playground was shut down as a precaution against viral transmission. You could get a seat at the Red Bank Starbucks, if you could get in. People took in the fresh air and view of our beautiful Navesink River at Riverside Gardens Park. A Domino’s delivery guy headed out from English Plaza with someone’s order.

River Road in Fair Haven was largely free of cars for long intervals. A new slab was poured at the trouble-plagued new restrooms in Eastside Park.

Little traffic crossed the mural painted on the intersection of Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Bridge Avenue.

A runner got in her workout on Harding Road. And a boy on a scooter played outside the Garmany store on Broad Street.