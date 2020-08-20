FAIR HAVEN: FACILITIES ON SPECIAL AGENDA

The police department has outgrown the former schoolhouse that houses it, officials say. (Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Six weeks after Fair Haven’s council killed a controversial plan for a new borough hall and police station, the question of what to do instead may have an answer.

On Wednesday, officials announced the council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, August 25 “for a borough facilities review and discussion.”

“We will be laying out the options for both the DPW and the Police buildings,” Mayor Ben Lucarelli told redbankgreen via text, in response to questions.

“The goal is to put options on the table for discussion and deliberation,” he said. “Hopefully we can have a decision at our September meeting.”

No information about the options was immediately available.

The previous, $20.9 million plan, which called for the $3.4 million purchase of an existing office building on River Road as a new home for borough hall and police, was scrapped in part over lack of public support, Councilman Chris Rodriguez said in July.

Rodriguez, who chairs the borough facilities committee, said at the time that it was “likely” that the town will instead build a new police station in the parking lot of the existing one, and then retire the old building.

The police station, located among single-family homes in a converted former schoolhouse, is outdated and infested with black mold, though officials have previously said that the mold has not affected the health of anyone working in the building.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. and to be conducted via Zoom. Here’s the agenda, with information on how to watch, listen and participate.

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.