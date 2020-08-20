Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of August 1 to August 15, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Garden Road on 8/6/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) made fraudulent purchases. Damages totaling $11,387.51. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting at 597 Broad St. 8/7/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $770.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 8/12/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $539.00. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

ARRESTS

Elijah K. Grant, male age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 8/11/20 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Newman Springs Road by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Holly J. Richardson, female age 38 of Leonardo was arrested on 8/12/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

James E. Dunn, male age 47 of Asbury Park was arrested on 8/13/20 for Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Jason Herbert, male age 55 of Eatontown was arrested on 8/14/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

