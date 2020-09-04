RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for August, 2020. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 08/07/2020 in the area of West St it was reported a gray BMX bicycle was stolen from the front yard of a residence. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: An unlocked silver bike with white lettering and black handle bars was reported stolen in the area of Count Basie Park on 08/25/2020. The bike an estimated value of $100.00. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: On 08/30/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave it was reported a silver Gary Fisher mountain bike with a red light valued at approximately $400.00 was reported stolen. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

ARRESTS

Petra Benitez-Serrano, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/02/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Hector Ramos, age 59 of Keyport was arrested on 08/04/2020 in the area of Rector Pl for Possession of CDS and Marijuana by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Brian Knox, age 33 of Freehold was arrested on 08/07/2020 in the area of W. Front St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Samuel Hubbard, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/08/2020 in the area of Leonard St for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Robert Evans, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/09/2020 in the area of Bernard Dr [Middletown] for Aggravated Assault and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Sarah Cromley, age 27 of Vernon was arrested on 08/09/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Erica Rudolph, age 27 of Monroiva MD, was arrested on 08/09/2020 in the area of Riverside Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Sharon Molner-Petruska, age 50 of Middletown was arrested on 08/15/2020 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

James Gibbons, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/15/2020 in the area of Deforrest Lane for Simple Assault and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Michael Lane, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/16/2020 in the area of S. Pearl St for Simple Assault and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Mary Connors, age 68 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/17/2020 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Maria Otani-Palacios, age 55 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/19/2020 in the area of Broad St for Attempt to Allude Police by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Najahee Tyler, age 24 of Asbury Park was arrested on 08/22/2020 in the area of W. Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Nageah Daring, age 28 of Paterson was arrested on 08/22/2020 in the area of Rector Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Deborah Galal, age 60 of Little Silver was arrested on 08/23/2020 in the area of Riverside Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Rene Herrera, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/24/2020 in the area of Half Mile Rd for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Grace Maggiullli.

Jeffrey Kowal, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/29/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Angelo Minniti, age 60 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/29/2020 in the area of W. Front St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Ziniqueil Arriel, age 50 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/29/2020 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Uriel Lopez-Cruz, age 27 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/30/2020 in the area of E. Bergen Pl for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.