The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Little Silver Police Department for February, 2021. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

February 3- A business on Sycamore Ave. reported Fraud/Forgery after discovering that an unknown subject(s) gained access to checking account information and created fraudulent checks and cashed them. P.O. Andrew Smith and Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

February 6- A resident from Windsor Dr. reported Theft after discovering that an expensive piece of jewelry was missing from inside his home. P.O. Stephen Scherer and Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

February 11- Lathisa Carroll, 41, of Freehold, NJ, was arrested following a traffic stop on Branch Ave. for Hindering Oneself-False Info to Police and an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Perth Amboy Municipal Court in the amount of $500.00. P.O. Stephen Scherer made the arrest.

February 14- Hugo Pereira-Silva, 30, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a traffic stop on Branch Ave. for Possession of CDS (Cocaine). P.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

February 16- A former employee from a business on Sycamore Ave. reported Theft after discovering that his tool box containing numerous hand tools was missing when he returned to get it. P.O. Stephen Scherer and Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

February 18- A resident from Cheshire Square reported Identity Theft-Impersonation after discovering that an unknown subject(s) obtained her email address and was using it for fraudulent purposes. P.O. Andrew Smith and Det. Sgt. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

February 21- Katie Dinardo, 33, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Hypodermic Syringes. P.O. Stephen Scherer made the arrest.

February 25- A resident from Pine Dr. reported Computer Fraud after an unknown subject(s) tricked the resident into allowing remote access into his computer. P.O. Jack Massaro investigated.

February 28- Edwin Rodriguez, 50, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Fugitive From Justice warrant for sexual assault/cruelty to children out of Bryan County, Georgia. P.O. Ryan McCue made the arrest.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.