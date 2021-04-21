FAIR HAVEN: LOADS OF PRAISE FOR DPW PLAN

A view from the northwest of the proposed DPW garage and offices. Recycling compactors would be concealed by a fence. (Concept by the Goldstein Partnership. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Fair Haven planning board members and residents heaped truckloads of “love” Tuesday night on a revised plan to overhaul the town’s public works yard. The new DPW facility would be screened by landscaping along Third Street, at left above, and at the top of the schematic below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Site plan by the Goldstein Partnership. Click to enlarge.)

Architect Eli Goldstein and a colleague, Rich Adelsohn, outlined a plan that calls for:

•A 28-foot-tall, 6,800-square foot new building to house public works and engineering offices as well as a vehicle maintenance garage at the DPW site, on Third Street between Allen Street and Maple Avenue.

• A green bioretention basin two feet deep at the north end, along Third Street, with trees and shrubs.

• A parking lot with 30 spaces for the personal vehicles of the site’s dozen or so employees, visitors and residents dropping off recyclables.

The lot would double as a parking area for the ballfields on the opposite side of Third Street when the yard is not in operation. It would have driveways on both Allen and Maple so there are no dead-end aisles, said Adelsohn.

• A new salt storage facility, to replace an existing salt dome.

• A new fueling station, and conduit to allow for electric vehicle charging stations in the future.

“This design, with the parking layout and a more formal entrance, provides a safer environment” for the public coming to meet with public works and engineering staffers, said borough Engineer Rich Gardella. Borough Administrator Theresa Casagrande said that after the facilities committee heard misgivings about an earlier version of the plan presented to the board in October 2019, the committee met with neighbors to refine it.