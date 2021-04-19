The geyser aerator at Mohawk Pond in Red Bank added a refreshing visual touch while helping ensure adequate oxygen for recently stocked trout last week.

The Greater Red Bank Green may see a spritz or two of rain Monday and again later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

A slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.