RED BANK: A SPRITZ OR TWO OF SPRING
The geyser aerator at Mohawk Pond in Red Bank added a refreshing visual touch while helping ensure adequate oxygen for recently stocked trout last week.
The Greater Red Bank Green may see a spritz or two of rain Monday and again later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
A slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night
A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.