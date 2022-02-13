RED BANK: MAN SURVIVES FALL ONTO TRACK

A 2016 view of the station platform. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

A “highly intoxicated” man survived a fall onto the North Jersey Coast Line tracks just as a train was pulling into the Red Bank station Saturday night, police said.

According to Captain Mike Frazee, police responded at 10:24 p.m. to a report of a man struck by a train.

On arrival, Officers Jon Quispe and Taylor were told by New Jersey Transit employees that the victim had fallen off the platform just as the train entered the station.

But “miraculously,” the man had not been hit by the train, Frazee said. Instead, Quispe and Doremus found the victim, identified as “a highly intoxicated” 36-year-old Perth Amboy resident, lying underneath the platform with only a knee injury from his fall, Frazee said.

Police and first-aiders extricated the victim and transported him to Riverview Medical Center for treatment.

According to New Jersey Transit tweet, the New York City-bound train was delayed by about half an hour.