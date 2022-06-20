The return the Red Bank Classic 5K after a two-year pandemic hiatus brought out a motley mix of nearly 1,100 runners, wheelchair racers, walkers, muscle flexers and two jogglers Saturday.

The 3.1-mile run/walk, organized by the Red Bank Business Alliance and Red Bank RiverCenter, was the first since 2019, before a two-year idling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration proceeds raised money for social-emotional programs to help local children recover from the stresses of the pandemic, as well as underwrite free swim lessons for Red Bank third graders at the Red Bank Family YMCA.

Because of uneven road surface conditions arising from a streetscape project underway on Broad Street, the event had a new start and finish line, on Monmouth Street. Here are the race results.

