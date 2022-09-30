RED BANK: BROADWALK ENDS SHORT RUN

The abbreviated third season of Broadwalk, Red Bank’s outdoor dining plaza on upper Broad Street, is scheduled to end Sunday night, with a reopening to vehicular traffic Monday.

Created by the borough council in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed in 2021, Broadwalk didn’t get a green light for this year until late July, delayed by a streetscape project. Then it was allowed to continue another month past its original termination of Labor Day, meaning the new vehicle-blocking retractable bollards (seen at right) vehicles would remain up.

Though the council has not yet determined the future of the economic experiment, Bob Zuckerman, executive director of the downtown promotion agency Red Bank RiverCenter, said he’s “hopeful” the endeavor will return in the spring of 2023.

Meantime, here’s some info on the season-ending activities. While Friday night’s weather appears conducive to a final raising of wine glasses, the rest of the weekend could be a bit chancy. Here’s the outlook:

Friday

Cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 15 mph.

Friday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night

Rain and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then rain likely between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday

Rain likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

