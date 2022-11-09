RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for October, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 10/01/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Mechanic St., the owner reported items stolen from a vehicle. The reported stolen items were one pair of Fendi sunglasses valued at $500.00, one pair of Versace sunglasses valued at $400.00, US Currency in the amount of $100.00, and a NJ Driver’s License. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Bridge Av. a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. The owner of a vehicle stated on 10/03/2022 that a brick was thrown at the vehicle causing damage to the front windshield. No value was given for the windshield. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/08/2022 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. In the area of Maple Av., individual reported damage to a section of bushes on the property. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit in the area of Bodman Pl. took a report of criminal mischief. On 10/15/2022 the owner stated a door to a storage unit had been damaged. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: In the area of Riverside Av. a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 10/20/2022 the victim reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Riverside Av. On 10/20/2022 the owner of a vehicle reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: On 10/21/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Broad St. The victim stated multiple items had been stolen from a purse. The purse was previously left in a business and had been returned to the victim. The victim reported one key FOB, one PBA card, an Amex credit card, a Chase credit card, a $50.00 Amex gift card, a $50.00 Lowe’s gift card, a $25.00 Target gift card, one pair of sunglasses valued at $100.00, and one pair of reading glasses valued at $10.00 had been stolen from the purse. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: A patrol unit in the area of E. Front St. took a report of theft. On 10/21/2022 the victim reported a black in color Apple I-Phone XR was stolen while the victim was inside of a business. The phone was valued at $1000.00. Ptl Michael Zadlock.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft on 10/29/2022. The victim reported the theft took place in a residence in the area of Prospect Av. The items reported stolen were a gold diamond ring valued at $4500.00 and a gold diamond chain valued at approximately $500.00. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

ARRESTS

Michael Sanzo, age 36 of Colonia was arrested on 10/01/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI and Refusal to Submit a Chemical Breath Test by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Marcelo Campillay, age 50 of Holmdel was arrested on 10/05/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Donald Citro, age 54 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/07/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Possession of CDS and Under the Influence of CDS by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Richard Flores, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/08/2022 in the area of Bank St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kristina Sterling, age 28 of Lincroft was arrested on 10/11/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Eric Valente, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/13/2022 in the area of Maple Av. for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

James Mayorga, age 28 of Camden was arrested on 10/17/2022 in the area of Bridge Av. for Shoplifting and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Daniel Ramos, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/18/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Aaron Wilson, age 48 of Linden was arrested on 10/19/2022 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Jonathan Burgos, age 31 of Jackson was arrested on 10/19/2022 in the area of Spring St. for Attempt to Elude Police by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Cristian Olivero, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/21/2022 in the area of Spring St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Lydell Brown, of Perth Amboy was arrested on 10/26/2022 in the area of Rector Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Cristian Olivero, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/27/2022 in the area of Manor Dr. for Defiant Trespass and Criminal Mischief by Ashon Lovick.

Oscar Osorio, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/29/2022 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Simple Assault and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Angel Santiago, age 78 of Trenton was arrested on 10/29/2022 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for DWI and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Erik Bonilla-Escobar, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/29/2022 in the area of Leighton Av. for DWI by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

On February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.