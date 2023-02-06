RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for January, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 01/04/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of N. Bridge Av., the victim reported a black in color tri-fold wallet was stolen. The wallet contained a NJ driver’s license, a debit card, gift cards, $25.00 in US currency, and a health insurance card. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of W. Westside Av. On 01/05/2023 the victim stated that multiple tools were stolen. The items reported stolen were one black and red Milwaukee brand nailer valued at $350.00, one bucket containing a black and red Milwaukee brand drill, a black and red Milwaukee brand multi tool, and four black and red Milwaukee brand battery packs. Contents of the bucket were valued at $1000.00. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/09/2023 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Bridge Av., the owner of two vehicles reported damage to the vehicles. One vehicle had a large crack in the windshield. The second vehicle had graffiti on the driver and passenger side doors. No value given for the damages. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of S. Pearl St. On 01/23/2023 the owner of a residence reported a broken window caused by a rock being thrown through the glass. No value given for the window. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/26/2023 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Bridge Av. an individual reported graffiti spray painted on a mailbox. No value given for the damage to the mailbox.

Theft: In the area of Water St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 01/27/2023 an employee of a business reported several items were stolen. The items stolen included lotion, mouthwash, toothpaste, and several other toiletries. The items were valued between $200.00 – $400.00. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: On 01/31/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Fisher Pl., the victim reported the theft of a package from a residence. No value was given for the package. Ptl. Milton Gray.

ARRESTS

Diana Olivares, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Rigoberto Lopez-Lopez, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Raul Luna-Perez, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/02/2023 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Harold Royster, age 30 of Keansburg was arrested on 01/02/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court and Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Taheem Lane, age 26 of Lakewood was arrested on 01/03/2023 in the area of W. Westside Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Mazier Montgomery, age 25 of Laurence Harbor was arrested on 01/06/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Lauren Staub, age 29 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/07/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Richard Flores, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/07/2023 in the area of Bank St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Alicia Howard, age 41 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/07/2023 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Michael Casamo, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/09/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Charles Christensen, age 47 of Tallahassee Fl. Was arrested on 01/10/2023 in the area of Clinton Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Edgar Rivera, age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/12/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theodore Kilpatrick, age 53 of Far Rockaway NY. was arrested on 01/14/2023 in the area of Broad St. for DWI by Ptl. Stan Balmer.

Richard Nielsen, age 57 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 01/16/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Nihjer Hill, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/16/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Andrew Markoff, age 33 of Farmingdale was arrested on 01/17/2023 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Simple Assault and Theft by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Harold Heffernan, age 63 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/17/2023 in the area of Springdale Av. [Tinton Falls] for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Daniel Ramos, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/17/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Burglary by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Thomas Dula, age 66 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/18/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Nelson Montesino, age 54 of Patterson was arrested on 01/19/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by SLEO II. Christopher Fuentes.

Joseph Delucia, age 39 of Long Branch was arrested on 01/19/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Atiana Doman, age 28 of Toms River was arrested on 01/20/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

David Foggy, age 52 of Keansburg was arrested on 01/20/2023 in the area of Riverside Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Taoqufik Benchlih, age 33 of Rumson was arrested on 01/26/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Kimberly Brooks, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/26/2023 in the area of Montgomery Terrace for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Anjelica Schaub, age 35 of Leonardo was arrested on 01/29/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Maria Sanchez-Ocotoxtle, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/29/2023 in the area of Locust Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Christopher Blemur, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/29/2023 in the area of Harrison Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

