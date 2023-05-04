RED BANK: BUDGET WALK-THRU SLATED

Red Bank officials are scheduled to hold an informal walk-thru of the 2023 municipal budget Thursday night.

The $25.911 million spending plan calls for $14.47 million to be raised by taxes, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Seaman told the borough council last week.

A summary of the spending plan indicates a 2.7-percent increase in municipal, non-school taxes.

Two members of the council’s finance committee – Michael Ballard and Kate Triggiano – and other officials will conduct a presentation of the spending plan. Councilwoman Angela Mirandi, who chairs the committee, said she’s unable to attend.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street. Information about Zoom access was not immediately available early Thursday,

A formal hearing and adoption vote are expected at the council’s second meeting of May, which has been rescheduled to May 31, from May 24.

